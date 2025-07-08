$10K reward offered for information after 18 shot, 4 killed in River North mass shooting

Rapper Mello Buckzz was hosting a party inside Artis restaurant and lounge at the time of the shooting.

A mass shooting outside Artis restaurant in River North left four people dead and another 14 wounded, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A reward is now being offered for information on a mass shooting left 18 people shot, four fatally, near a restaurant in River North last week.

With no one in custody, Chicago police are appealing to the public for information in this case.

The shooting took place at about 11:02 p.m. last Wednesday in the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue in front of the Artis Restaurant and Lounge.

Rapper Mello Buckzz was hosting a mixtape release party inside that restaurant and lounge at the time of the shooting.

Police said a dark-colored vehicle drove past and shots were fired into a crowd of people. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Cook County Crime Stoppers announced Monday they're offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the mass shooting.

Two men were transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. They were identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Leon Henry, 25, and Devonte Williamson, 23, both of Chicago.

Two women, ages 26 and 27, were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Family members identified the two women killed as Taylor Walker, 26, and Aviance Drexler, 27.

Three other victims were transported to hospitals in critical condition and another in serious condition, police said. Ten others were transported to hospitals in good to fair condition.

Artis had just opened this past April. It was operating as a BYOB with its liquor license still pending. A sign was placed in the restaurant last week saying that it has been closed by the city.

Officials said Chicago police are looking into the possibility that the shooting may have been in retaliation for a previous incident.

An exact motive for the shooting is still unknown. Police are still investigating, but a source told ABC7 investigators believe multiple shooters were involved.

