$20K reward offered for information in SW Side mass shooting that killed 3, wounded 6 others

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $20,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who can help police find the person responsible for a mass shooting on the Southwest Side.

A $10,000 reward was announced by Cook County CrimeStoppers earlier this month. ATF announced Saturday an additional $10,000 is now being offered, bringing the total to $20,000.

The shooting happened December 2 near Chicago Lawn and Gage Park.

Three people were killed and six others injured when someone opened fire during a party at a house on 59th Street, Chicago police said. Eight people were shot in total, four men and four women ages 20 to 35.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the deceased victims as 32-year-old Osmer Angel Ferrer Oria, 28-year-old Jon Carlos Blancarcer, and 26-year-old Hector M. Sajo.

Investigators still have not determined what led to the deadly gunfire.

Any one with information has been asked to call Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP, or the Chicago Police Department at 833-408-0069.

