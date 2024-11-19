2nd suspect pleads guilty in 2019 mass shooting outside Near North Side McDonald's

A teen is the third person charged in a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's that left 2 dead on the Near North Side, the police department said.

A teen is the third person charged in a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's that left 2 dead on the Near North Side, the police department said.

A teen is the third person charged in a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's that left 2 dead on the Near North Side, the police department said.

A teen is the third person charged in a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's that left 2 dead on the Near North Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second suspected pleaded guilty five years after a mass shooting killed two and injured nine in Chicago.

The shooting happened outside the McDonalds in the 800-block of North State Street in May 2022, according to Chicago police.

A total of three people were charged in the deadly shooting: Jaylun Sanders, Kameron Abram and a man who was 17 years old at the time.

Anthony Allen and Antonio Wade were identified as the victims shot to death.

Chicago police said two groups of people were fighting when someone in the crowd began firing shots.

On Tuesday, five years after the mass shooting, Sanders pleaded guilty to one single count of first degree murder. He was originally facing more than 40 charges, however those were dropped. His sentencing is set for Decemebr 19.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

READ MORE | Chicago mass shooting victim ID'd as father of 2, with twins on way

Abram pleaded guilty in 2023 to weapons charges. He was sentenced to seven years at the Illinois Department of Corrections Center.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

