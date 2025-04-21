24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Mayor Johnson establishes group to address Chicago's budget gaps

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 21, 2025 3:36PM
Mayor Johnson signs executive order creating new budget committee
Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Monday creating a new budget committee.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order to create a group to focus on the city's budget gap.

The group is made up of business leaders, community leaders and city council members.

"This executive order is about bringing Chicagoans together so that we can continue the critical work of investing in our people," Johnson said.

It is unknown who will join the group yet. However, the group will be tasked with writing proposals to address the city's chronic budget gaps.

A preliminary report is expected by August 31. A final comprehensive report is expected by May 31, 2026.

READ ALSO | Chicago Mayor Johnson sends aldermen letter ahead of earlier budget talks, reluctant to make cuts

