Mayor Johnson establishes group to address Chicago's budget gaps

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order to create a group to focus on the city's budget gap.

The group is made up of business leaders, community leaders and city council members.

"This executive order is about bringing Chicagoans together so that we can continue the critical work of investing in our people," Johnson said.

It is unknown who will join the group yet. However, the group will be tasked with writing proposals to address the city's chronic budget gaps.

A preliminary report is expected by August 31. A final comprehensive report is expected by May 31, 2026.

