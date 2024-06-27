Family of missing Chicago woman Taylor Casey joins search effort in Bahamas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas said they are doing everything they can to find her after speaking with police on the island nation Wednesday.

Taylor Casey was in the midst of a month-long retreat with Yoga Retreat Bahamas on Paradise Island to become a yoga instructor when she stopped showing up to classes on June 20.

Casey's mother said she's "deeply concerned for Taylor's safety and well-being" and that Taylor "would never disappear like this."

"Things were difficult and intense," said her best friend Emily Williams. "This is something no one wants to be doing, but we did that today and it's not an easy process."

The 41-year-old's family met with police today, and said they were relieved to get an update on the investigation and find out what resources are being used to find her. Loved ones told ABC7 that Casey was always close with her family, so it was strange to stop hearing from her.

"I was just at home waiting for Taylor to show me some of those yoga moves," said her mother Colette Seymore. "That's what Taylor said she was going to come do."

The Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person poster, alerting the public, two days after she was reported missing.

Casey's disappearance comes as a Level Two advisory issued by the U.S. State Department in January remains in effect, urging travelers to "exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime."

She went to the yoga retreat to fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice. Her family said they felt safe with her being at this retreat with many others, and are holding onto the positive energy they said Casey always brings.

"Taylor loved yoga. She's been doing it for 15 years," her mother said. "Taylor just loved people. Taylor is loving, caring, always so quick to help people."

Williams and Seymore said they will be back out looking for her Thursday night. The family has started several social media pages to help with their search efforts, and are asking everyone to spread the word to help find her.

Her family said, they'll coordinate with local authorities, once they land in the Bahamas Tuesday to search for Taylor.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson issued a statement, saying:

We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in the Bahamas.

When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can.

The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families.

Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.

The Yoga Retreat Bahamas has issued the following statement:

"The Yoga Retreat Bahamas confirms the disappearance of a participant at a yoga certification retreat, and that they have asked the police to investigate.The organization has also advised the US Embassy as well as Taylor Casey's family. Ms. Casey's disappearance was discovered on June 20th when she failed to attend morning classes. The last time she was seen at the retreat was late on the evening of June 19th. In the interim it is collaborating with the authorities on their investigation."

Her family urges anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward and say, every lead is crucial to help find her.