Chicago Palestine Film Festival celebrating 24th year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Palestine Film Festival is back, now in its 24th year and going strong.

The work of filmmakers from around the world can be seen at the Gene Siskel Film Center in the Loop.

Many of these screenings are already sold out, but there is still a chance to get tickets.

The festival's Executive Director Nina Shoman-Dajani joined ABC7 in studio Wednesday to talk about the festival.

The Chicago Palestine Film Festival is happening now at the Gene Siskel Film Center downtown. More information can be found on their website.

