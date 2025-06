Party on Michigan Avenue celebrates partnership between Disney, Old Navy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a family friendly party this weekend in Chicago to celebrate a partnership between Disney and Old Navy.

The clothing company is selling a new Disney-themed limited edition collection.

The party at Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and features activities for the whole family.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago.