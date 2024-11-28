Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Lawndale, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a street Wednesday evening on the city's West Side.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, police said.

The crash happened around 7:46 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue in Lawndale, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old man was in the intersection when he was hit by an SUV that was driving south on Central Park Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No one was in custody.

No further information was immediately available.