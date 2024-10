Pepsi closing warehouse on South Side, Teamsters Union says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers at a Pepsi warehouse on the South Side have been notified Monday morning that the plant is closing, union officials said.

Teamsters Local 727 said its members were reporting to the warehouse in the 5100-block of South Union Avenue for their 6 a.m. shift Monday were told to go home and that the facility is closing.

The workers were told there will be meetings later Monday., Further details were not immediately available.