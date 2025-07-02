25 restaurants participating in new Chicago Pizza Pass deal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Pizza Pass deal is now off and running.

Over 25 restaurants are part of the Choose Chicago program.

For $15, get the pass that lets you access to exclusive discounts and deals and the chance to win prizes until the end of the year.

From our legendary deep-dish pies to locally loved tavern style and beyond, Chicago is proud to have the best pizza in the country," said Jordan Engerman, Choose Chicago Vice President of Partnerships. "Whether you're discovering new favorites, revisiting the classics, or chasing the perfect slice, the Chicago Pizza Pass produced by Choose Chicago is the perfect way to explore everything Chicago's pizza scene has to offer."

Sign up online for the Chicago Pizza pass at chipizzapass.com and eat your way around the city, one slice at a time.

Participating restaurants include:

-Bartoli's Pizzeria

-Candlelite Chicago Lincoln Park

-Chicago's Pizza

-Connie's Pizza

-Frasca Pizzeria + Wine Bar

-Gino's East

-Giordano's Pizza

-Home Run Inn

-Labriola Ristorante

-Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

-Nancy's Pizzeria

-Pizano's Pizza and Pasta

-Pizza Matta

-Pizzeria Ora

-Prince St. Pizza

-Professor Pizza

-Robert's Pizza and Dough Company

-Roots

-Williams Inn Pizza & Sports Bar