Chicago police activity outside Trinity Hospital | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are responding to Advocate Trinity Hospital on the South Side Tuesday morning.

The hospital is located in the 2300-block of East 93rd Street.

Chopper7 flew above the scene with crime tape surrounding an SUV outside the hospital and officers investigating the area.

Further details were not immediately available.

