Police pursue speeding Jeep through several neighborhoods; suspect flees into South Side building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a large police presence outside a South Side building after a police pursuit of a vehicle ended there on Tuesday evening.

Chopper 7 followed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee as it raced through several neighborhoods, driving on sidewalks at some points. A police helicopter was following the Jeep, as well.

The Jeep was traveling on Interstate 57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway and exited at 103rd Street.

One person jumped out of the vehicle near South Clyde Avenue and East 98th Street in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.

Another person bailed at South Ridgeland Avenue and East 78th Street and ran into a building.

There is now a large police presence outside that building.

It is not clear why police were pursuing the Jeep or whether anyone has been arrested.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

