Chicago Police Department unveils new helicopter ahead of DNC

The Chicago Police Department unveiled a new helicopter ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has a new helicopter in its fleet, just in time for the DNC.

It landed at Soldier Field Friday morning.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said this latest addition is faster and will better help ensure public safety.

"This aircraft marks a new era for our helicopter unit," Superintendent Snelling said. "We ensured that this helicopter would be here for the upcoming Democratic National Convention to assist in securing our city from the air."

Snelling also said the department is actively trying to replace its aging fleet of helicopters, many of which are from the 1990s

The city is expected to get an additional two new helicopters by the end of the year.