CPD getting 3 new helicopters: 1 ahead of DNC for $11M, 2 with help from DHS

As of October, CPD only had 3 helicopters; it was not clear if new choppers would add to fleet or replace old aircraft

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is getting three new helicopters.

One of the helicopters is set to be in use, ahead of the Democratic National Convention this summer.

The city signed an $11 million contract for that helicopter, according to online city documents.

The other two will arrive by the end of the year.

They're being paid for with a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

As of October, CPD only had three helicopters. It was not immediately clear if the new choppers would add to the fleet or replace old aircraft.

Police previously said their fleet is aging, and the helicopters are down for maintenance more often than not.

Covering 975 square miles with over 125 municipalities, Cook County shares CPD's helicopters.

Other major cities have multiple police helicopters. As of October, Los Angeles had 17, New York City had seven and Houston had at least eight.

