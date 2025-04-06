24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Threat intercepted at Northwest Side high school, CPS officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 6, 2025 10:29PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CPS student who used threatening language and left a high school Friday afternoon on the Northwest Side was intercepted by Chicago police when they tried to return, school officials said.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at Foreman College and Career Academy in Cragin, officials said.

The CPS school sent a letter to families alerting them of the incident. They said an angry student threatened them then left the building.

Staff called police and the student was not allowed to re-enter the building.

No one was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

