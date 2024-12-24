CPD investigating smashed ATM strewn across West 55th Street outside Hyde Park bank after break-in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a smashed ATM was left strewn across the street outside a bank in Hyde Park.

Police said they responded to the 1300-block of West 55th Street shortly after 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. There they found a smashed ATM in the street outside Bank Financial, and the doors to the bank smashed.

Police said four men broke into the bank through the front doors and removed an ATM. CPD said they then fled west in two cars, with the ATM on one of the vehicles, but it fell off as they fled the scene.

It was not clear if any money, or how much money, was taken, police said.

No one is currently in custody. Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

