Burglars use hammer to smash into 3 NW Side businesses, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a series of burglaries targeting businesses on the Northwest Side.
Police released security video of an incident earlier this month showing the suspects use a hammer to break a glass window and get into the business before taking some items.
The burglaries occurred in the:
-2000-block of North Western Avenue on July 10, at 1:14 a.m..
-1500-block of North Western Avenue on July 10, , at 1:17 a.m.
-2400-block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 10, at 4:42 a.m.
