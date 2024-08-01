Chicago police issue alert after luring attempt near West Side park

Chicago police have issued an alert after a luring attempt near Clark John Park.

Chicago police have issued an alert after a luring attempt near Clark John Park.

Chicago police have issued an alert after a luring attempt near Clark John Park.

Chicago police have issued an alert after a luring attempt near Clark John Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man that tried to lure kids into his truck.

The kids were walking home from Clark John Park in the 4600-block of West Jackson Boulevard Tuesday evening when a man pulled up and told the kids to "come here." Thankfully, the kids were able to run home.

The man was seen again Wednesday afternoon driving near the park.

Police said he's between the ages of 35 and 45, has a goatee, and drives a newer black GMC pull up truck with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

