CPD issues alert of anti-Semitic messages in Hyde Park

Anti-Semitic messages were left on mailboxes, stop signs and lockers in Chicago's Hyde Park.

Anti-Semitic messages were left on mailboxes, stop signs and lockers in Chicago's Hyde Park.

Anti-Semitic messages were left on mailboxes, stop signs and lockers in Chicago's Hyde Park.

Anti-Semitic messages were left on mailboxes, stop signs and lockers in Chicago's Hyde Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert about anti-Semitic messages left in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said there were at least four incidents reported.

In each case, someone put anti-Semitic stickers or graffiti on property such as mailboxes and stop signs.

The hate crime related incidents happened at the following times and locations:

-5100-block of south University Ave on June 23 at 2:41p.m.

-1300-block of east 54th St on June 24 at 10:07 p.m.

-1200-block of east 53rd St on June 29 at 8:57 p.m.

-1500-block of east 55th St on June 30 at 11:25 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood