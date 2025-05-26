24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police issue alert after attempted kidnapping of child on West Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 26, 2025 10:18AM
CPD issue alert after attempted kidnapping on West Side
Chicago police issued an alert after they said a woman tried to kidnap a child from a backyard on Lockwood Avenue on the West Side Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert after they said a woman tried to kidnap a child from a backyard Sunday on the West Side.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. in the first block of North Lockwood Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the woman grabbed the child from a backyard where she was playing with other children.

The woman then took the child across the street to a store, police said.

The child's relative saw what was happening and was able to confront the woman and bring the child back home, police said.

Police are looking for the woman.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW