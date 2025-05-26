Chicago police issue alert after attempted kidnapping of child on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert after they said a woman tried to kidnap a child from a backyard Sunday on the West Side.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. in the first block of North Lockwood Avenue.

Police said the woman grabbed the child from a backyard where she was playing with other children.

The woman then took the child across the street to a store, police said.

The child's relative saw what was happening and was able to confront the woman and bring the child back home, police said.

Police are looking for the woman.

