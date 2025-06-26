CPD to talk Chicago Pride Parade safety Thursday, with 1M expected to gather in city

On Thursday afternoon, police will talk about how they plan to keep attendees safe during the Pride Parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One million people will gather in Chicago on Sunday.

Superintendent Larry Snelling will brief the media outside the Center on Halsted.

Chicago's Pride Parade, which begins in the Northalsted neighborhood, is considered one of the largest in the world.

The theme for the 54th annual parade is "United in Pride," which organizers say reflects the powerful spirit of unity, resilience and love that defines the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The parade steps off from Sheridan Road and Broadway (viewing begins at Grace Street and Broadway) and will then travel the 2-mile parade route south on Broadway; then south on Halsted Street; then east on Belmont Avenue; then south on Broadway; and then east on Diversey Parkway to Cannon Drive.

ABC7 Chicago parade coverage will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. It will be available on ABC7 and wherever you stream.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.