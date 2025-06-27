Journalist, LGBTQ+ activist Cody LaGrow co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend' ahead of 2025 Pride Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Journalist, LGBTQ+ activist and friend of the show, Cody LaGrow, filled in as guest co-host this week on "Windy City Weekend."

LaGrow surprised the studio audience with a special sweet treat from the Palmer House hotel in Chicago.

Warner caught up with LaGrow, and they celebrated Warner's son's recent commitment to play football at the University of Missouri in 2026. Max Warner is a three-star running back and made his official announcement during an ABC7 Chicago newscast.

LaGrow also talked about what to expect from this year's Chicago Pride Parade. ABC7 will celebrate the 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade with a two-hour, live parade broadcast, Sunday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ABC7's Tanja Babich and Hosea Sanders will host the Chicago Pride Parade broadcast with Jason Knowles, capturing all the action live from the street. LGBTQ+ community advocates will join the festivities, including LaGrow and Kim Hunt (LGBT Hall of Fame and senior director of AIDS Initiative Chicago). The parade will also exclusively stream on ABC7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Hulu.

SEE MORE: CPD talks Chicago Pride Parade safety, with 1M expected to gather in city

Cesar's Killer Margaritas

Cesar's Killer Margaritas is offering a Pride-Rita for a good cause.

Cesar's Killer Margaritas has been a Lakeview staple restaurant for decades, offering authentic, handmade cuisine from family recipes passed down through generations, originating from Mexico City.

Each June, Cesar's offers a special margarita called the Pride-Rita. One dollar from every Pride-Rita sold is donated to Howard Brown Health, an organization rooted in LGBTQ+ liberation, providing affirming healthcare and mobilizing for social justice as agents of change for individual well-being and community empowerment. The Pride-Rita is a rainbow blend of strawberry, lime, mango, and blue curacao flavors, that guarantees a party for taste buds.

Cesar's also supports other charitable organizations throughout the year, including hosting a turkey drive for families in need each November and a clothing and supplies drive for House of Good Shepard each December.

Every year during Pride, Cesar's sets up bleachers on the corner of North Broadway and West Oakdale Avenue to watch the parade. This year, Cesar's is running a giveaway to win two front-row bleacher seats on their Instagram, @cesarskillermargaritas. The winner will be announced at 4 p.m. Friday.

On Sunday, doors open at 10 a.m., and the parade begins at 11 a.m.

For more on Cesar's Killer Margaritas, visit www.killermargaritas.com.

Neighborhood Walk: Lakeview

Journalist Cody LaGrow showed Val Warner Lakeview on her latest Chicago "Neighborhood Walk" ahead of the 2025 Pride Parade.

The vibrant energy of Pride Month culminates this Sunday with Chicago's iconic Pride Parade, kicking off in the heart of Lakeview. This neighborhood is the second-largest Chicago community by population, with over 103,000 residents, according to the most recent U.S. Census statistics. It also stands proudly as one of the most welcoming areas for the LGBTQ+ community in the Midwest. In her most recent edition of "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk," Warner embarked on a journey through Lakeview, guided by LaGrow.

Spend or Save

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies and shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms this week.

'M3gan 2.0' - Spend

Two years after her rampage, killer robot "Megan" is back. This time, to take on a new robot attempting an artificial intelligence takeover.

'F1: The Movie' - Spend

A veteran racecar driver comes out of retirement to mentor the next generation of drivers. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star in "F1: The Movie."

'The Bear' Season 4 - Spend

"The Bear" is back for season four, with Chicago's culinary scene front and center.

'The Color Purple'

A 'Windy City Weekend' audience member won tickets to 'The Color Purple.'

One lucky audience member won a pair of tickets to see the Goodman Theatre's reboot of the powerful, Tony-Award winning musical, "The Color Purple."

The production officially began previews on June 21, with opening night set for Monday. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience this powerful musical through Aug. 3, at the Goodman's 856-seat Albert Theatre. Beyond the performances, the Goodman Theatre is offering a variety of complementary programming, including a "Color Purple Book Club" event on Saturday and a "Pride Night Out!" on Friday.

Tickets for "The Color Purple" are currently on sale, and can be purchased through the Goodman Theatre's website, GoodmanTheatre.org/Purple, or by calling their box office at (312) 443-3800.