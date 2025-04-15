Name of slain CPD Officer Enrique Martinez goes up on Gold Star Families Memorial wall

Chicago police Officer Enrique Martinez, who was killed in an East Chatham shooting, went up on the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park wall Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are now 606 names on the wall at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park. The latest addition is fallen police Officer Enrique Martinez.

The 26-year-old was honored in an emotional tribute Tuesday.

Each name carved in marble on the wall represents a tragedy: a Chicago police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The family of Martinez now shares that painful bond, and gathered in his honor with members of the Chicago Police Department for a solemn ceremony.

"Today, Officer Martinez will take his place among 605 brothers and sisters: all warriors who answered the call most people wouldn't dare," said Phil Cline, executive director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Martinez was remembered in a tribute for always wanting to be a Chicago police officer.

He followed in the footsteps of his older brother, who is also an officer.

That brother revealed the name of his younger brother and best friend on the memorial wall.

"He took on the task of putting his life on the line to keep people safe in this city," CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

Martinez was shot and killed during a traffic stop in East Chatham on Nov. 4 of last year.

The suspect, Darion McMillan, is charged with first-degree murder.

Maria Marmolejo, the widow of fallen Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, spoke to Martinez's devastated family Tuesday.

"Others never really know how it feels to miss someone's hugs and kisses, and most people will never know how it feels to be in a room full of people but feel utterly alone," Marmolejo said.

Martinez had been on the force for nearly three years.

"Officer Enrique Martinez, star number 8314, end of watch 4 Nov., 2024, he will never be forgotten," Snelling said.

Officers were encouraged to have a strong showing at every court appearance made by McMillan.

Officer Martinez would have turned 27 in a few weeks.