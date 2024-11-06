Charges to be announced in killing of CPD Officer Enrique Martinez in East Chatham

A nearly three-year veteran of the department, Martinez was killed Monday night just after 8 p.m. as he and others conducted a traffic stop in East Chatham.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are expected to be announced in the shooting death of a young police officer.

Chicago police Officer Enrique Martinez, 26, was killed Monday night just after 8 p.m. as he and others conducted a traffic stop in East Chatham.

According to police, there were three individuals inside the car. One of them, police said, opened fire on Martinez, killing him and the front-seat occupant. That person's identity has not been released.

The alleged shooter initially tried to flee the scene, striking a second police officer with his vehicle in the process.

That person was later taken into custody, Snelling said.

Snelling is expected to announce charges in the shooting on Wednesday afternoon along with Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

