Chicago police officer injured in South Shore hit-and-run

Chicago police said an officer was injured in a hit-and-run during a large Halloween gathering in the South Shore neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 1:28 a.m. in the 7500-block South Phillips Avenue.

Officers responded to help conduct traffic control at a large Halloween gathering when police said a white sedan traveling east struck and officer's leg and fled the scene.

The officer was treated on the scene and released, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.

