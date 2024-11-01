Chicago police officer injured in South Shore hit-and-run

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Friday, November 1, 2024 10:51AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 1:28 a.m. in the 7500-block South Phillips Avenue.

Officers responded to help conduct traffic control at a large Halloween gathering when police said a white sedan traveling east struck and officer's leg and fled the scene.

The officer was treated on the scene and released, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.

