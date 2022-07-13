CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack looking at 'potential plea discussions,' court documents reveal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiseiuk went to Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, to "save the nation," according to text messages he allegedly sent, which were revealed in federal court documents. Now, there is a new court filing stating that Chwiseiuk is looking at "potential plea discussions" that would avoid the trial he and his attorneys have been pushing for months.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

According to federal investigators, Chwiesiuk, who was a CPD officer for two years at the time, sent text messages about his trip to Washington D.C. He allegedly detailed his plans to attack "commies" on his road trip and he also allegedly texted a racial slur.

He is also allegedly pictured in court documents taking selfies inside the Capitol building.

When Chwiesiuk arrived on Capitol Hill, he wore a hoodie emblazoned with the Chicago police logo, according to the FBI. Federal agents also said they geo-tracked the officer to the Capitol and inside.

Court documents include a photo they said was taken inside a senator's office that ended up trashed.

Chwiesiuk was placed on desk duty after his arrest and a CPD spokesperson said that he is on a leave of absence without pay.

In a court motion filed Wednesday, the officer's attorneys asked for more time to review evidence from the government and "to facilitate potential plea discussions between the parties."

Late Wednesday, a court order was entered directing the government to make public any plea deal on the table next Monday. The court order also directs prosecutors and defense attorneys to file a pretrial scheduling order writing, "it appears likely that the case will proceed to trial, notwithstanding ongoing plea discussions."

Guilty pleas have been seen in many of the hundreds of cases brought so far. 30 percent of people charged have pleaded guilty or were convicted, according to a George Washington University January 6 database.

The GW database lists 838 people charged with January 6th-related crimes and at least 30 from Illinois. Nineteen current or former police officers from across the country are among those charged according to USA Today.

Officer Chwiesiuk's Chicago-based attorneys did not respond to I-Team questions for this report.