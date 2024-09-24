Chicago police release photos of suspects in CTA Green Line robbery

Chicago police released photos Monday of a group of people suspected in a robbery on the CTA Green Line on Sept. 14.

Chicago police released photos Monday of a group of people suspected in a robbery on the CTA Green Line on Sept. 14.

Chicago police released photos Monday of a group of people suspected in a robbery on the CTA Green Line on Sept. 14.

Chicago police released photos Monday of a group of people suspected in a robbery on the CTA Green Line on Sept. 14.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos Monday of a group of people suspected in an armed robbery on the CTA Green Line earlier in September.

Police said on Sept. 14, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the group of suspects approached an 18-year-old woman who was on the train near the 47th Street Station. They then robbed her by force, taking her personal belongings, police said.

Police said the suspects are believed to be around the same age as the victim, and include both males and females.

If you have any information or recognize any of the suspects, contact Chicago police.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood