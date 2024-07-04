CPD releases photos of SUV involved in Auburn Gresham hit-and-run crash that seriously injured girl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released images of a van involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 13-year-old girl over the weekend on the city's South Side.

Investigators are looking for the driver who drove into the girl as she crossed the street, and did not stop, police said.

It happened just after 5:10 p.m. Sunday, in the 8400-block of South Vincennes Avenue in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The blue/gray SUV, which is similar to a 2010 Mazda5, may have front, hood or windshield damage, CPD said.

It was last seen driving north on Vincennes from Kerfoot Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

