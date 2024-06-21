1 killed in Ashburn hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Ashburn neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred in the 8300-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 11:58 p.m.

A black SUV headed southbound on Kedzie Avenue crashed into a white sedan traveling westbound on 83rd Street, police said.

Three men jumped out of the black SUV and took off, police said. Officers were able to catch one of the suspects.

The man driving the white sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A nearby neighbor who did not want to be identified, said he, "Heard a big explosion out here, come out here and guy was in the truck trying to get away...They ran out, jumped the fence, jumped my fence, there is blood all over my fence, could have cut the guy."

Area One detectives are investigating.

