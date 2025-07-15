24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police release surveillance images of suspect in downtown assault

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 9:30AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert for an assault downtown that left a victim seriously injured last week.

The incident occurred at about 2:05 a.m. last Friday in the 100-block of West Kinzie Street.

Police released surveillance images of a suspect who police said struck a male victim and rendering him unconscious. Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the suspect is 5'9-5'11 tall, 150-170 pounds and had a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ball cap, black and white tank top, black shorts, white gym shoes and had an ankle monitoring device on his ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8261.

