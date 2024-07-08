WATCH LIVE

Chicago police release video of suspects in NW Side burglaries

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 8, 2024 11:56AM
Chicago police have released video of suspects in a series of burglaries in Humboldt Park and Logan Square last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released video of suspects in a series of burglaries last month.

Video shows the offenders taking away safes, cash, and other items from inside a business.

Police said they used a tire iron to gain entry and got away in a four-door black Infinity.

The burglaries took place in the:

2400-block of West Division Street on June 30 at approx. 3:08 a.m.

2500-block of North Kedzie Avenue on June 30 at approx. 4:41 a.m.

3100-block of West Armitage Avenue on June 30 at approx. 4:47 a.m.

2600-block of West Division Street on June 30 at approx. 4:53 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives (312) 747-7394.

