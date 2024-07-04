WATCH LIVE

Chicago police say body found in Marquette Park Lagoon

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 4, 2024 6:27PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a body was found in the Marquette Park Lagoon Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene in the 3300-block of West Redfield Drive at about 9:40 a.m. There, they found a body in the water. Police described it as a 30-year-old man who was unresponsive.

Chicago Police Marine Unit divers retrieved the body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released. The person has not been identified.

An investigation by Area One detectives in going, CPD said.

