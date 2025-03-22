24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CPD searching for man wearing fedora, carrying guitar case lighting fires in Edgewater | Video

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 22, 2025 12:26AM
Chicago police are searching for an arsonist caught on video lighting fires in Edgewater. He was wearing a fedora and carrying a guitar case.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for an arsonist suspected of setting several small fires in the city's Edgewater neighborhood late last year.

They say the man, caught on surveillance video, lit trash on fire in three different locations.

They all happened in the span of about thirty minutes, early in the morning on Nov. 16.

The man was wearing a fedora hat and carrying a guitar case on his back.

He had medium-length hair and a possible mustache.

Chicago police said the incidents took place at the following times and locations:
- 2:45 a.m. in the 1300-block of West Early Avenue
- 2:55 a.m. in the 5600-block of North Ridge Avenue
- 3:20 a.m. in the 5800-block of North Glenwood Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (312-746- 7618) or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

