Person killed in house fire in unincorporated Lombard, officials say

A person was killed in a house fire Wednesday on South 3rd Street in unincorporated Lombard, DuPage County officials said.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a deadly house fire in the western suburbs on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street in unincorporated Lombard in DuPage County, officials said.

Firefighters discovered one person dead inside the burning house.

The person's name has not yet been released.

DuPage County investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information was immediately available.