Chicago police searching for driver after bicyclist seriously injured in Edgewater hit-and-run crash

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 6, 2025 11:23PM
Chicago police said a driver is wanted after a bicyclist was seriously injured in an Edgewater hit-and-run crash last month on West Thorndale Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are seeking the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver.

The crash happened last month in the 1000 block West Thorndale Avenue in Edgewater, police said.

Police said the driver of a black Porsche Cayenne hit a bicyclist and kept going.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information should contact police.

