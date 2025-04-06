Chicago police searching for driver after bicyclist seriously injured in Edgewater hit-and-run crash
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, April 6, 2025 11:23PM
Chicago police said a driver is wanted after a bicyclist was seriously injured in an Edgewater hit-and-run crash last month on West Thorndale Avenue.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are seeking the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver.
The crash happened last month in the 1000 block West Thorndale Avenue in Edgewater, police said.
Police said the driver of a black Porsche Cayenne hit a bicyclist and kept going.
The bicyclist suffered serious injuries.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.