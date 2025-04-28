CPD searching for suspect committing robberies, burglaries, sex assaults on North Side

Chicago police shared a new robbery, burglary and sexual assault alert in West Ridge. A suspect armed with a knife is at large, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new alert about a series of robberies, burglaries and sexual assaults on the Far North Side.

Police say the attacks happened in the West Ridge neighborhood, starting back in January.

In most cases, a suspect, armed with a knife, stole items from victims and made sexual contact with them.

Police say the crimes have spanned several months. The most recent attack was on Friday night.

The suspect is described as someone 23 to 35 years old, who is 5-feet, 8-inches to 6-feet, 1-inch tall.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark-hooded jacket, dark pants, dark shoes and a face mask.

The suspect was potentially seen riding away on a bicycle.

The incidents took place at the following times and locations:

- 2:50 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 6200-block of North Bell Avenue: A suspect broke into a home, stole items, and, while armed with a knife, made unlawful sexual contact with a victim, CPD said.

- 11:29 p.m. Jan. 25, in the 2300-block of West Arthur Avenue: A suspect broke into a home and stole items, police said.

- 9:03 p.m. March 25 in the 6200-block of North Artesian Avenue: A suspect, while armed with a knife, stole an item from a victim as she was walking into her home, police said.

- 9:20 p.m. March 25 in the 6200-block of North Oakley Avenue: A suspect, while armed with a knife, committed unlawful sexual contact with a victim and stole items, as she was walking into her home, CPD said.

- 8:55 p.m. Friday in the 6100-block of North Campbell Avenue: A suspect, while armed with a knife, committed unlawful sexual contact with a victim and stole items, as she was walking into her home, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261 or 312-744-8263. Tipsters can also visit cpdtip.com.

