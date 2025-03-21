Man shot, killed by Chicago police in Pullman domestic incident ID'd

A man was shot, killed by Chicago police during a domestic incident in Pullman in the 900-block of East 100th Street, CPD said.

A man was shot, killed by Chicago police during a domestic incident in Pullman in the 900-block of East 100th Street, CPD said.

A man was shot, killed by Chicago police during a domestic incident in Pullman in the 900-block of East 100th Street, CPD said.

A man was shot, killed by Chicago police during a domestic incident in Pullman in the 900-block of East 100th Street, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of the a man shot and killed by Chicago police in a townhome on the city's South Side by Chicago police Thursday morning.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The man was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Devon Smith, 43, of Chicago.

The shooting happened at about 7:04 a.m. in the 900-block of East 100th Street in the Pullman neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to a call of a man with a gun in a domestic incident.

When they arrived, they found an armed man with a woman inside a bedroom, according to police.

As police tried to de-escalate, the woman was able to get out of the room.

SEE ALSO: Suspect shot, killed after Aurora police chase identified by medical examiner

Chicago police said that's when the suspect pointed his gun toward them, and an officer shot him.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"I heard a lot of commotion, police," neighbor Sandra Brown said. "And, I came outside and looked, and they were just everywhere."

CPD added that the woman and an officer were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police say a gun was recovered on-scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.

Concern now looms over the London Towne Houses Co-Op.

"I was scared. I didn't know what was going on," neighbor Shatiquia Harrington said. "It was, like, traumatizing a little bit. And, my daughter was scared to come out to go to school, this morning."

Neighbors say the people who live in the home recently moved into the community.

"I seen them putting that tape up, and I said, 'Uh-oh, something must've happened,'" neighbor Edwin Adams said. "Just shock, nothing ever happened like this while we've lived over here. I think I've been around here long enough to see the neighborhood change, and it's not a pretty sight."

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood