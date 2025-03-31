Chicago police warn of Garfield Ridge car burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about a series of car burglaries in Garfield Ridge.

The incidents all happened a span of just twenty minutes Sunday between 3:40 and 4 a.m. in the 5600-block of South Normandy Avenue and the 5700-blocks of South Neenah and Natoma Avenues

Police said in each instance, car owners found their windows were smashed and items were stolen from inside.

Police said the burglaries involved four male offenders suspects dark clothing and masks in a newer white Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384.

