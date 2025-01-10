Chicago police warn of robbers targeting West Side delivery drivers

Chicago police have issued a warning about food delivery drivers being robbed on the West Side.

Chicago police have issued a warning about food delivery drivers being robbed on the West Side.

Chicago police have issued a warning about food delivery drivers being robbed on the West Side.

Chicago police have issued a warning about food delivery drivers being robbed on the West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning about food delivery drivers being robbed on the West Side.

There have been at least four incidents since the start of the year...

Police said orders are placed in the evening and when the driver arrives, a man approaches with a gun while two others go through the victims pockets.

The robberies occurred in the

-2100-block of West Van Buren St., January 01, 2025 3:30 p.m.

-2100-block of West Van Buren St., January 04, 2025 8:20 p.m.

-300-block of South Leavitt St., January 05, 2025 6:00 p.m.

- 2100-block of West Gladys Ave. , January 05, 2025 11:00 p.m.

So far no one has been seriously hurt

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

