CPD warns of string of car thefts in Chinatown, South Loop over last week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning about a string of car thefts in Chinatown and the South Loop within the past week.

Drivers say they parked their vehicles, and they were gone when they returned.

The incidents took place at the following locations and times:

- 2400-block of South Normal Avenue between 4 and 10 p.m. last Monday through Wednesday

- 2000-block of South Wentworth Avenue between 12:40 and 2 p.m. Tuesday

- 500-block of West 24th Place between 9 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. Tuesday to Wednesday

- 2000-block of South Wentworth Avenue between 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday

- 2200-block of South Archer Avenue between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday to Friday

Anyone with information should call the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at (312) 747-8382.

