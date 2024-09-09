CPD investigating after 4 armed robberies in under 30 minutes on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies on the city's Southwest Side that took place in just under 30 minutes early Monday morning.

Police say in at least four incidents, two men with guns demanded victims' belongings.

The incidents took place in the Brighton Park and McKinley Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the suspects drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

Police say none of the victims were seriously hurt, and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

In the first incident, two women, ages 33 and 17, were walking in the 4600-block of South California Avenue just before 1:10 a.m., when two armed suspects approached and made the women get on the ground, police said.

The suspects took the women's belongings before driving away.

In the next incident, a 50-year-old and 40-year-old woman were walking in the 4000-block of South Seeley Avenue just after 1:30 a.m., when two armed male suspects approached, made the women get on the ground and took their property before driving away, police said.

Several minutes later, three women, ages 46, 42 and 21, and two men, ages 52 and 44, got out of their vehicle in the 4200-block of South Richmond Street, when two armed male suspects approached.

The suspects made the group get on the ground, and stole from them before driving away, police said.

And just one minute later, a 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were in a driveway in the 2500-block of West 46th Street when two armed male suspects approached.

They made the pair get on the ground, and stole from them before driving away, police said.

