Chicago police wound armed man in exchange of gunfire in Brighton Park; COPA investigating

Officers were attempting to disarm suspect, CPD says

Saturday, October 12, 2024 12:24PM
COPA is investigating after Chicago police shot and wounded a man early Saturday near Pershing and Kedzie.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police shot a man early Saturday in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police said they were called just after midnight to a business in the 3900 block of S. Kedzie for an aggravated assault and a person with a gun.

Responding officers found a male offender with a gun, police said.

As officers tried to disarm him, he discharged the gun, police said. An officer returned fire, striking him. After officers tried rendering aid, the suspect was rushed to a local hospital/

There's no word on the extent of his injuries but officials said he is stable.

No officers were injured, police said.

The incident, as well as the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

