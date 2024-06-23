The GenderCool Project Champions working to replace misinformation about trans teens

The GenderCool Project's team speaks to youth around the world to replace misinformation about trans teens.

The GenderCool Project's team speaks to youth around the world to replace misinformation about trans teens.

The GenderCool Project's team speaks to youth around the world to replace misinformation about trans teens.

The GenderCool Project's team speaks to youth around the world to replace misinformation about trans teens.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens have entered to participate in the Chicago Pride Parade 2024, including a group hoping to change the misconceptions about transgender youth.

It's called The GenderCool Project.

The organization was created to help people understand that transgender and non-binary youth are just like any other kids.

Chazzie and Sky , two GenderCool Champions, joined ABC7 Chicago on Sunday morning to discuss how GenderCool helps break down barriers while helping uplift it's members to be more.

To find more information about the organization, click here.

READ ALSO | ABC 7 Chicago celebrates Pride with live broadcast from 53rd annual Pride Parade

ABC7 celebrates the 53rd Annual Chicago Pride Parade with a two-hour, live parade broadcast, Sunday, June 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ABC 7's Tanja Babich, Hosea Sanders and Jason Knowles host the Chicago Pride Parade broadcast with Knowles capturing all the action live from the street.