Thousands celebrate LGBTQ+ community at 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest

The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest celebrated the LGBTQ+ community in Northalsted, with JoJo Siwa and Natasha Beddingfield performing Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city is hosting its annual Pride Fest to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Chicago.

It is one Chicago's largest street festivals, and many people were out celebrating Saturday.

The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and culture in Chicago. The two-day romp runs from Addison to Grace along Halsted.

Northalsted, still often known as Boystown, traditionally hosts Chicago Pride Fest the weekend before the Pride Parade.

There were long lines to get in all day Saturday. There will be a $15 suggested donation that helps pay performers and festival workers and supports local non-profits and community programs.

Live music will be blasting from three stages along Northalsted Saturday and Sunday. Natasha Bedingfield, JoJo Siwa, Amber Riley, Bob the Drag Queen, Sapphira Cristál and Empress Of are headlining the 2024 Chicago Pride Fest. The full lineup of performers and schedules can be found here.

JoJo Siwa took the stage earlier in day Saturday, and it sounded like many people came out to see her. Natasha Bedingfield is headlining Saturday night.

The fest also has a Youth Pride Space for teens, the best of Chicago drag performances, a "proud pet" parade for prizes, dance exhibitions, and plenty of guest speakers.

There are also over 150 food and merch vendors.

Pride and belonging was a resounding feeling among festivalgoers, with festivities that will surely continue into the night.