Teens and their parents told the I-Team they paid Fatoumata 'Binta' Diallo hundreds of dollars to design their prom dresses

Chicago prom dress designer charged with theft, arrested after allegedly not delivering dresses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago prom dress designer accused of not delivering dresses for teenage girls has been charged with felony theft.

Chicago police previously told the I-Team they were investigating Fatoumata "Binta" Diallo.

Diallo made her first court appearance Monday, after being arrested.

Teens and their parents told the I-Team they paid Diallo hundreds of dollars to design their prom dresses, but they say she never delivered, leaving them empty-handed.

Chicago police arrested Diallo, and she has since been released under pre-trial conditions.

ABC7 Chicago previously spoke with Diallo over the phone, but she did not want to provide a statement. The mothers said all they want is a refund.

CPD is encouraging anyone who believes they have a complaint about Diallo to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

She is next due in court Aug. 9.

