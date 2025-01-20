Protesters block downtown Chicago streets to converge on Trump Tower | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- WARNING: Some explicit language may be visible

Protesters blocked streets downtown Chicago Monday afternoon, on Inauguration Day and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Various group said they would join in protests Monday, and converge on Trump Tower.

Protesters blocked part of State Street outside the ABC7 Chicago studio about 12:45 p.m.

They later moved to Wacker Drive.

Chicago police did not appear to allow some protesters to get too close to Trump Tower.

Over 50 organizations said they were participating in the march, citing issues like the Israel-Hamas war, U.S. immigration, poverty, housing inequality, racism, reproductive rights and education inequality.

One group said they would begin at Water Tower Park before marching south. The other group gathered at Federal Plaza before marching north.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.