Chicago immigrant community on edge over mass depuration fears with Trump inauguration

With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, immigrant communities in Chicago are on edge about mass deportation threats.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump brings fears of mass deportations across the country and here in Chicago.

Monday, the Little Village Community Council will be reaching out to the public and educating them on what to do if they come in contact with immigration authorities.

Immigrant communities like Little Village have been on edge over deportation concerns as the new administration is set to take office in a matter of hours.

President-elect Trump's team is now reconsidering plans for immigration raids this week in Chicago after incoming border czar Tom Homan told ABC News those plans were leaked.

However, Homan said the raids are still a priority.

RELATED: Trump administration 'reviewing' Chicago immigration raid plans after reports, Homan says

Sunday, priests on Chicago's Southwest Side held a Mass to stand in solidarity with local immigrants.

Community members filled the pews of Saint Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago Lawn.

A path to citizenship

"Overall, there is a great concern and a great feat at the moment within the immigrant community and among us who have been for many, many years trying to support the immigrant community on a path to citizenship in this country," Father Larry Dowling, retired pastor of St. Simon of Cyrene Catholic Church.

Community leaders have also held know your rights workshops the last couple of days.

They are warning immigrant communities to stay at home and don't answer the door.