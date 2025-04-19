Chicago protesters oppose Trump's policies on immigration, key issues: 'Horrible administration'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People took to the streets Saturday in Chicago and nationwide to protest President Donald Trump's policies.

The protests came as the U.S. Supreme Court issued a new ruling temporarily blocking deportations of immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act. The high court acted in an emergency appeal from the ACLU.

Trump immigration policies were just one topic protesters demonstrated about.

There were massive crowds that showed up Saturday to Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago, with a large number of people and protest signs. All of them said they're protesting the Trump administration when it comes to hands off the courts, immigration laws and foreign affairs. They said now is the time to stand up to the administration.

Chicagoans sent a statement to the Trump administration, growing frustrated with many of the president's policies.

"The science, the universities, research, freedom, no arrests without due process, no deporting people to other countries without due process," a Chicago resident named Abby said.

A number of organizations joined in on the rally at Daley Plaza, protesting for reproductive rights, immigration laws, international peace and federal funding to critical programs.

"People are awake, alive, paying attention and ready to step out and do something against this horrible administration," Oak Park resident Marsha Borders said.

Protests against the administration have continued across the country as well as suburbs throughout Illinois.

Crowds also gathered in Arlington Heights on Saturday, protesting for the same reason.

In Chicago, the rally lasted a couple hours and was followed by a march through the streets of downtown.

One of the organizers, Tessa Bonney, is an assistant professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, where she said they're already facing adversity.

"Our federal funding is at risk or some of it is gone we are very concerned about the attacks on education, the attacks on our students," Bonney said.

Others planned to continue the protests nationwide, as one woman said she's planning a march from Philadelphia to Washington D.C. in hopes of sharing the stories of people impacted by policy decisions.

"We the people are what makes the difference," said Judy Shatkin with Democracy 12. "If we all stand up together, we can make change in our government."

There were no counter-protesters in Chicago on Saturday, and ABC7 reached out to the Illinois GOP for comment but did not hear back.

"Mr. president, you gotta do the right thing and you're not, and that's why I'm here," Chicago resident Mike Demartino said.

The organizers said this will not be the last time they get together to rally against the administration. Many more protests planned in the coming weeks.