Crews add new fencing around United Center after breach during DNC protest

Chicago police are assessing DNC security after a fence at the United Center was breached during a protest Monday.

Chicago police are assessing DNC security after a fence at the United Center was breached during a protest Monday.

Chicago police are assessing DNC security after a fence at the United Center was breached during a protest Monday.

Chicago police are assessing DNC security after a fence at the United Center was breached during a protest Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Security remains a top priority at the Democratic National Convention after a fence outside the United Center was breached Monday.

Just as delegates were arriving here at the United Center Monday, some protesters breached the outer security fence.

Please note: This content may be disturbing for some viewers

Tuesday morning, crews appeared to be adding additional fencing where the area was breached, with a second line of fencing behind the original barriers.

Video shows whole sections of snap-together iron fencing taken down and in some cases dragged away by protesters.

Thousands had marched from Union Park to demand action on a number of issues, including the Israel-Hamas War, poverty and reproductive rights in what was a mostly peaceful protest.

Within minutes of some protesters breaching the fencing along Washington Boulevard, Chicago police broke out the riot gear and swarmed the frenzied scene.

Secret Service officials paused delegate buses to the UC and Superintendent Larry Snelling rushed to the site to back up his officers.

"What I don't want to do is associate everything that happened the fencing was breached with the entirety of that march because there were people who exercised their First Amendment rights, did not commit any crimes and they marched away from here," Superintendent Snelling said.

At least four people were arrested.

After the fence was patched up, even more police riot teams cleared the adjacent Park 578 of protesters.

The police superintendent later called off dozens of those officers at a standoff with peaceful protesters of the Poor People's Army

Those demonstrators planned to present a citizen's arrest for crimes against humanity, vowing to march to the United Center gates, but never made it there when police diverted them.

Chicago police said they are assessing their security plans, following Monday's breach and will share an update as Tuesday's media briefing at 11 a.m.