Protests come after march in Loop Sunday

Protest march planned in Union Park on 1st day of DNC in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the official start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday, more protests are planned in the city.

A protest at Union Park is one of the larger protests planned for Monday. The group represents a host of issues, one of which calls for an end to the Israel-Hamas War and U.S. aid to Israel.

The coalition's other demands include money for jobs, school, healthcare, housing, immigration rights, LGBTQ and reproductive rights.

The rally and march begins today at noon in Union Park.

This comes after the first DNC protest took over the Loop Sunday, lasting nearly four hours.

The massive crowd, remained peaceful, as they marched to Grant Park.

Pro-Palestinian protesters are demanding a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. They say Vice President Kamala Harris still has work to do to earn their vote.

"She's not going to take a legitimate stance, so until we can have Kamala Harris actually come to the table and make a legitimate concession, actually make a legitimate push to get the Arab and Muslim vote," pro-Palestinian protester named Nael said. "You can't just say cliché things."

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago on Sunday for the Democratic National Convention.

For Monday's protest, the city has allowed the group to take a roughly one-mile march route from Union Park beginning at noon. Protestors will march from Union Park to Park 578 just a couple blocks north of the United Center.

The 2024 Democratic Convention comes to Chicago from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22 at the United Center and McCormick Place.